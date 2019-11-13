|
|
John H. Hall, Jr .
Edison - John H. Hall Jr., transitioned this life 11/5/2019 in Edison, NJ. He was a resident of Plainfield for 55 yrs.. Mr. Hall was employed with the US Postal Service for 25 yrs. and a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Plainfield for 20 yrs. Predeceased by his mother Mattie Hall, brother Leonard Hall and sister Doris Johnson he is survived by his sons John H. Hall III, and John Hall(Bridgette), daughter Traci Hall, 4 grandchildren, 3 gr, grand children and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday 10 Am at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Plainfield, Visitation will be held Saturday 9-10 :00 Am at the church ,Arrangements by Judkins
Published in Courier News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019