John H. Stark
Old Bridge - John H. Stark, 91, of Old Bridge, left this earth on December 2. He was the son of John Henry Stark and Grace Hannema Stark. He graduated from Newark Central High School where he was a standout football player in the position of Tackle. After graduating high school, John attended annual gatherings for his class and for the football team for the next 40 years. He was fondly referred to as Jack by many of his friends and colleagues.
While serving his country in the United States Marine Corp, John was recruited to play on the football team for the Marines. Again he excelled until a few shoulder injuries brought his football career to an end.
John and his young wife, Helen O'Connor moved their family from Newark to a newly built Cape Cod house in Old Bridge. Here they raised their six children. This new home provided the children with a virtual outdoor playground. Eventually, the small Cape Cod became a bit crowded with the addition of grandchildren. John cherished the family gatherings, and planned a large dining room to provide a comfortable space for everyone. He bought a book, and began work on his vision. Many lasting memories were made in that great room with John at the helm, Helen at his side, and his family gathered around him. He was especially happy while enjoying an after dinner walk, sharing cigars with his sons and son-in-law, and seeing his grandchildren trailing behind.
John was a man of faith, and a long standing member of St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Old Bridge. His faith manifested itself through his devotion to his wife and children. He led his children by example and instilled in them the importance of seeing the good in everyone, accepting and showing kindness to others and experiencing the satisfaction of a job well done. He will be deeply missed by his children and grandchildren, but comforted by the many memories they shared.
John was an Electrical Technician at Executone. After retirement 25 years ago, he often used his father's phrase "every day's a holiday".
John is predeceased by the love of his life, Helen, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage, his beloved first-born son, William, and his sister Elizabeth Connolly. This autumn, John was also predeceased by his life-long friend from high school football, John Shinas, and his faithful friend Fred Voza, Sr.
Surviving are John's loving children: Linda Voza (Fred), Robert Stark (Stephanie), John Stark (Tina), James Stark, Thomas Stark (Dawn), and daughter-in-law Fiorella Valeri-Stark. John also leaves behind five grandchildren Frederick Voza (Susan), Christopher Voza (Melissa), Jennifer Stark, Timothy Stark, and Mathew Stark, and 5 great grandchildren Chris, Nicholas, Ryan, Bella, and Mackenzie.
Contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
in honor of Helen Stark.
Funeral arrangements are through Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Calling hours are Tuesday, December 8, from 3PM - 6PM. A mass will be celebrated at 9:30AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Old Bridge followed by burial at Forest Green Park Cemetery, Morganville.