Old Bridge, NJ - John H. Szollosi passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge NJ with his wife by his side. He was 91 years old.



Surviving are his wife Patrica (Jorgensen) Szollosi of Laurence Harbor; 2 daughters, Laurie Bogue and husband Ron of North Franklin CT, and Linda Wible and Husband Ray of Canterbury NH; 2 sons Brian Perhacs and wife Melanie and Glen Perhacs and Wife Samantha, both of Laurence Harbor. He's also survived by his cherished 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren, a niece Christine Torr and nephew Robert Girnius.



Pre-deceased by parents Michael and Rose Szollosi, former wife Alice Szollosi, sisters Elizabeth Szollosi, Alice Girnius, Anna Nasti and daughter Judith Koehne.



John was born in Newark NJ and attended school at St. Benedict's. He was a jewelry polisher by trade and worked in many places before retiring from Larter and Sons in Laurence Harbor, NJ.



John lived his life with a strong sense of faith in god and family. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree and a proud member of AA - Friends of Bill Wilson with 66 years of Sobriety.



He and his wife loved spending time together reading, camping, taking trips to Atlantic City, visiting family and just enjoying quiet moments together. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Funeral services will be at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Pl, Keyport NJ. Visiting hours Friday Nov. 6, 2020 4-8 pm. Mass 10 am Saturday at St Lawrence Church in Laurence Harbor. Interment Alpine Cemetery Perth Amboy NJ.









