John Hagan
Fords - John Hagan, 77, of Fords, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Born in NY City, and formerly of Woodside, Queens, he had resided in Fords for the last 50 years.
He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S Army.
He was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Fords and was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local, Edison.
He retired in 2004 after over 43 years as an autoworker for the Ford Motor Co. in Edison.
He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia O'Brien.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Margaret Hagan, his two beloved daughters, Kerry H. Maguire and her husband Robert, of Fair Haven and Debbie H. Fietz, and her husband David, of Summit, his five dear grandchildren: Jack, Matthew, Addison, Charlotte and Harrison, and his sister, Christina Wilson and her husband Joseph, of Katonah, NY.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church Fords. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Grace Health Care Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave. Suite 402 Edison, NJ 08837.
For directions or to send condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com
