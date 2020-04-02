|
John Harchar
Monroe Township - John Harchar passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 77 years old. John was born in Kingston, PA and was raised in Swoyersville, PA. He resided in Wallington for several years before moving to Monroe Twp. in 1973. He graduated from West Side Central High School in Kingston, PA and furthered his education receiving a Bachelor's Degree from Rutgers University.
He began his career working as a parts manager for various construction equipment companies and last worked as a purchasing agent for Mercedes-Benz of North America in Montvale retiring in 2000. He also worked as a financial planner for TFS Securities in Lincroft. Although he had a successful career in the business world, the job he was most proud of was that of being a father and grandfather.
John loved collecting things including books, coins and stamps. He had an impressive collection of tools which he was always happy to share. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was a member of the Central Jersey Rifle and Pistol Club for many years. Once spring came, he was out planting and tending to his garden, always looking for a new variety of vegetable to try. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races on weekends.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole (DiGrazia) Harchar of Monroe Twp., two children, John Harchar of Brooklyn, NY, and Alyssa Steele and her husband Charles of Monroe Twp., three grandchildren, Breanna, Ryan, and Olivia, two brothers, James Harchar and his wife Irene, and Andrew Harchar, and many other extended family members.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, funeral services and interment are to be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to charity.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020