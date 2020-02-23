Services
Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors - Lawrenceville
650 Lawrenceville Rd
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
609-396-8168
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
1253 Lawrence Road
Lawrenceville, NJ
Lawrenceville - John Henry Krawczyk, 67, of Lawrenceville passed away Friday at Capital Health Regional in Trenton

Born in Topeka, KS, he has been a Lawrenceville resident for 24 years.

John was a Senior Loss Control Consultant for Zurich Ins. Co.,NYC.

A 1970 graduate of New Brunswick High School and 1974 graduate of Montclair State University, he was inducted into the New Brunswick HS Hall of Fame for basketball in 2017.

John was a passionate and dedicated father to his daughters.

Predeceased by mother, Ruth (Johnson) Krawczyk, and brother-in-law, John Wray, survived by wife of 35 years, Donna (Walling) Krawczyk; 2 daughters, Jerilyn (Nick) Giardina, and Nicole (Jimmy) McGowan; 2 grandchildren, Bennett McGowan and Elliot Giardina; father, Stephen Krawczyk; 4 siblings, Kathy Hopkins, Mary (Larry) Benefield, Margaret Wray, and Steve (Ashley) Krawczyk; also, many nieces and nephews.

Viewing Wednesday from 4 - 7pm at the Poulson and Van Hise Funeral Home, 650 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10AM St. Ann Church, 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Valley, 401 N. 3rd St., Suite 305, Phila., PA 19123-4101 or National Hdqtr Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.

To send a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
