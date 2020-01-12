|
John Herasymchuck
Manville - John Herasymchuck, 75, entered into eternal life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville.Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Wasyl and Mary (nee Boroshuk) Herasymchuck. John moved to Manville with his family in 1958 and called it home.
John was a 1962 graduate of Manville High School. Immediately after high school he enlisted and served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965.He was a union carpenter having worked out of Somerville, NJ and was a member of Manville Fire Company No.1 before being hired as a police officer with Manville Police Department in 1974. John was a detective for many years then became Sergeant; he retired after 29 years of service with the Manville Police Department.
John was also a Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 286 of Manville. He enjoyed skiing and traveling with his family in their travel trailer. He also enjoyed woodworking and was a skilled craftsman and all around handyman that could build or repair just about anything.
Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Shirley (Wilder) Herasymchuck in 2015 a son, George Frey and his brothers Stephen Herasymchuck of Brooklyn, NY, Wasyl "Charlie" Herasymchuck of St. Petersburg Fl., sisters, Sophia Nichiporuk of St. Petersburg FL. and Anna Reborchick of Manville.
John leaves behind to cherish his memory, his three loving sons, Stephen and Michael Herasymchuck of Manville, NJ and Eric Herasymchuck and his wife Caroline of Richmond Va. He will be deeply missed by his two loving grandchildren, Gwendolyn and Isabella. John will also be deeply missed by his brother, Alexander Herasymchuck of Boca Raton Fl. and sister, Olga Moeller, of Alexandria Virginia.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the PBA Local #236 or the Manville Fire Department and Manville EMS. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Jan. 12, 2020