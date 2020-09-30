John J. "Sonny" Bunsco
Raritan Borough - John J. "Sonny" Bunsco, 91, passed away peacefully, September 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Somerville, he was a lifelong resident of Raritan.
Sonny was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he worked as a truck driver for many years before retiring from that occupation. He was subsequently employed as a maintenance worker for the Somerset County Park Commission for several years. He was a member of VFW Santa Moretti Post 280, Raritan and The American Legion Post 12, Somerville.
Over the years, Sonny and his late wife Marie enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, hosting summer barbeques at their residence. He cherished visiting with his son Dennis, who predeceased him in May 2020, and his daughter-in-law Linda and granddaughters, Taylor and Sarah Bunsco, always helping them in their home. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and soon-to-be great-grandfather who will sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Sonny's family would like to acknowledge all the family members and friends who assisted with his care during the past year.
Sonny was predeceased by his beloved wife Marie in 2003, two sons, Kenneth and most recently, Dennis and his sister, Mary Karwoski.
Surviving are her loving sons, John J. Jr. and Robert, both with whom he resided, his caring daughter-in-law Linda Bunsco, his cherished granddaughters, Sara, Taylor and her companion Hernand, and soon-to-be great-granddaughter Noelle Denise, his sister Connie Hambel his sister-in-law, Donna Giordano and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation hours will be Saturday, 10am-12pm at the Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Ave., Somerville, NJ 08876, followed by a 12 noon prayer service. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the VFW Santa Moretti Post 280, Raritan, NJ 08869, 908-526-4419.
