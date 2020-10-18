1/
John J. Burke Sr.
John J. Burke Sr.

Middlesex - John J. Burke Sr., 78, of Middlesex, passed away on October 16, 2020 at home.

John was born in Plainfield to Joseph and Gertrude Burke on September 28,1942. After graduating high school, John served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He married Joan on February 8, 1969.

John was a bartender at Mike Kerwin's Tavern which later became Tim Kerwin's Tavern for more than 40 years. John was involved in the Mike Kerwin's sports club and played on the Mike Kerwin's softball team in his younger years and was a member of the American Legion Post 306. John enjoyed golfing and took trips with friends to golf in South Carolina, North Carolina and Ireland to name a few.

John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joan, his children Theresa Cuba (Bill) and John Burke Jr.,his granddaughter Kayla Cuba, sister Katherine Makowski and brother Matthew Burke.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 21st from 4-8pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that masks must be worn during service hours. Cremation will be private.

Donations in John's name can be made to the American Legion Post 306, 707 Legion Place, Middlesex NJ 08846 or Stein Hospice, 354 Demott Ln, #206, Somerset, NJ 08873. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com




Published in Courier News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
