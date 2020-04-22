Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
John J. Celecki Jr.


1943 - 2020
John J. Celecki Jr.

Perth Amboy - John J. Celecki Jr., 76 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, April 21, 2020 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.

John was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He served his country during the Vietnam War as a Corporal in the United States Army and received his Honorable Discharge. He was employed by Perth Amboy Police Department as a Police Officer for over 25 years. He retired in 1992. He was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, Perth Amboy. John was a life member of the Middlesex County Police and Fireman's Association and a life member of the Knights of Columbus, San Salvador Council # 299, Perth Amboy, he was a Past Grand Knight, a member of the 4th Degree and Past Financial Secretary.

He is preceded in death by his devoted wife Marion ( nee Yaskowsky ) who passed away in 2000; loving son of John J. Sr and Mary ( nee Volocsin ); dear brother of Gerald and Rose Celecki.

He is survived by his beloved children Jackelyn and her husband Anthony Barlowski and John J. III and his wife Kristen ( nee Mascenik ) Celecki; dear brother of Maryann and her husband Joseph Laneski; adored grandfather of John J. IV and Liam Celecki and Aldyn Barlowski; cherished cousin Susan & George Caga.

Cremation was held Private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
