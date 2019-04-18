Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
John J. Conte Jr. Obituary
John J. Conte Jr.

Carteret - John J. Conte Jr., 66, of Carteret, passed away on April 16, 2019, at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center. He was born on May 17, 1952, in Elizabeth, NJ. John was an Electrician for the Edison Board of Education. He was a graduate of Carteret High School, Class of 1972. John enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing. He previously served as the President of the Carteret Little League.

John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Irene Conte, of Carteret; two sons, John Conte III, and his wife, Jessica, of Edison, and Nick Conte, and his wife, Melissa, of Port Reading: four grandchildren, John IV, Jackson, Beau and Jason; a brother, Frank Conte, of Monroe, and a sister, Eileen Conte, of Carteret.

Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A prayer service will be offered at 4 pm and Funeral Services will be 8:30 pm in the funeral home. Cremation Services will be a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to Haven Hospice or the Movember Foundation, supporting Prostate Cancer Research, P.O. Box 1595, Culver City, CA. 90232.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019
