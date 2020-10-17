John J. "Jack" Cullen, Jr.
Port Reading - John J. "Jack" Cullen, Jr. passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was 76 years old.
Born in Jersey City, he has resided in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township since 1972.
Jack was employed for many years by J.P. Morgan Company in New York City, retiring as vice president in 1995. He then worked as staffing manager with Benchmark Staffing in Woodbridge until 2009.
He was a communicant of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Port Reading; and served on the board of the International Association of Basketball Officials. He also coached Little League Baseball and was a former member of the Port Reading-Sewaren Senior Citizens Club.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Jean Barrett Cullen; children, John M. Cullen of Port Reading, Brian T. Cullen and his wife, Ann Marie, of Malverne, NY and Carolyn DeCarlo and her husband, Lou, of Wayne; and grandchildren, Katie, Kevin and Bridget Cullen and Michael, Joseph and Alexa DeCarlo.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com
), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Port Reading. Entombment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Port Reading First Aid Squad, 916 West Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 in Jack's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.