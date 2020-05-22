|
|
John J. Daniel
New Brunswick - John Joseph Daniel passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Atlantic Coast Rehabilitation and Health Care in Lakewood celebrating his 89th birthday on March 27.
John was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who always put his family first and loved them all without hesitation. He will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He had an infectious smile
Born in New Brunswick to the late Peter and Anna (Gross) Daniel. John was a lifelong city resident. He was code official for the City of New Brunswick for 25 years before retiring in 2000.Prior to that, Mr. Daniel owned and operated Daniel Electric Motor Service in New Brunswick. Mr. Daniel was a very active member of the New Brunswick
Democratic Committee, serving as a committeeman for several years along with his late
wife Elsie Daniel.
Mr. Daniel was a communicant of St. Ladislaus R.C. Church in New Brunswick. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Joyce Kilmer Post #25 in Milltown.
Mr. Daniel is sadly predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years Elsie (Boka) in 2014. He was also predeceased by his son John D. Daniel; and his daughter Sandra J. Daniel-Burton. Surviving are his daughter Cynthia Ann Mahon and her husband Michael of Spotswood; his daughter-in-law Diane M. Daniel of North Brunswick. Mr. Daniel is also survived by his beloved and amazing grandchildren. Brittany Burton and her fiancé
Michael Stockhausen, John D. Daniel and his wife Nicole, Jessica Daniel, Jamie Daniel and Ameri McCann and two great grandchildren - Gavin and Aiden Daniel
Mr. Daniel is also survived by his loving niece Patricia Paszamant who he was truly fond of and loved dearly and in her caring ways always made our family at ease.
Private funeral services with entombment in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Daniel will be held by his family at a later date which is to be determined.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020