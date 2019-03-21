|
|
John J. DeSatnyik
Whiting - John J. DeSatnyik, 69, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home. Mr. DeSatnyik was born in Perth Amboy to the late John A. and Mary Demchek DeSatnyik and had previously lived in Fords before he moving to Whiting nine years ago.
Mr. DeSatnyik was a US Air Force Veteran. He was employed by Motivated Security as a security guard for ten years before retiring in 2005. He was a member of Our Lady Of Peace RC Church, Fords. John is survived by his son, John J. DeSatnyik Jr. of Edison, his daughters, Dawn M. Dunn and her husband Timothy of Fords, and Jennifer DeSatnyik Farano of Woodbridge, his two sisters, Charlotte Thomas of Apalachin, NY and Janice Griffen of Crystal River, FL., Loving Fiancee, Carolyn Juroshek of Whiting, two step sons, Rudy Jurosek and his wife Veena of Lawrenceville, and Khristopher Juroshek of Houston, TX, eight grandchildren, Timothy, Kelly, Nicolette, Branden, Aidan, Kieran, Lennon and Caleb, three great grandchildren, Timothy, Emma and Declan.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:00 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Interment will follow in the Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodbridge. Visitation hours will be held Friday from 4 - 8 pm. To leave online condolences please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019