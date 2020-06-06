John J. Devlin
Somerville - John J. Devlin (Sarge) of Easton, PA, died peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA following a period of declining health. He was 59. John was born on April 6, 1961 in Somerville, NJ to the late Mary Ann (Baker) and Hugh Robert Devlin. He graduated from Bridgewater High School and served in the US Army.
During his years living in Somerset County, he served as a member of the Somerville Fire Department Central Hook and Ladder Company and the Bridgewater Rescue Squad. He was retired from his long career as a delivery driver for United Parcel Service in Bound Brook, NJ.
John was strong and resilient. He had an ever-present sense of humor and could always find laughter, even in adversity. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. He was also a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan. John will be sadly missed by family and friends and will never be forgotten.
John is survived by his wife Cathy Cascioli-Devlin, his stepdaughter Alicia Thorpe, and grandsons Kayden and Payton Thorpe. John is also survived by his brother Dennis and wife Rebecca Devlin, nieces Maureen Hamalainen, Colleen Frost and their mother Mary Ellen Devlin, niece Meghan Devlin, nephew Bryan Devlin and their mother Judy Devlin, as well as six grand-nieces and two grand-nephews. John was pre-deceased by his beloved daughter Jolene Devlin, and his brother Robert Devlin. He also leaves behind many dear friends, especially Chris Debbie and Dave Dewar who were like family to John.
Cremation will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville. To send condolences, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Somerville - John J. Devlin (Sarge) of Easton, PA, died peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA following a period of declining health. He was 59. John was born on April 6, 1961 in Somerville, NJ to the late Mary Ann (Baker) and Hugh Robert Devlin. He graduated from Bridgewater High School and served in the US Army.
During his years living in Somerset County, he served as a member of the Somerville Fire Department Central Hook and Ladder Company and the Bridgewater Rescue Squad. He was retired from his long career as a delivery driver for United Parcel Service in Bound Brook, NJ.
John was strong and resilient. He had an ever-present sense of humor and could always find laughter, even in adversity. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. He was also a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan. John will be sadly missed by family and friends and will never be forgotten.
John is survived by his wife Cathy Cascioli-Devlin, his stepdaughter Alicia Thorpe, and grandsons Kayden and Payton Thorpe. John is also survived by his brother Dennis and wife Rebecca Devlin, nieces Maureen Hamalainen, Colleen Frost and their mother Mary Ellen Devlin, niece Meghan Devlin, nephew Bryan Devlin and their mother Judy Devlin, as well as six grand-nieces and two grand-nephews. John was pre-deceased by his beloved daughter Jolene Devlin, and his brother Robert Devlin. He also leaves behind many dear friends, especially Chris Debbie and Dave Dewar who were like family to John.
Cremation will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville. To send condolences, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.