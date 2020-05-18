|
John J. Keizer
Camden - John J. Keizer of Camden, DE set sail from this world on May 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was born on December 24,1940 in Roselle Park to Alice and the late Leander Keizer.
John was a graduate of Roselle Park High School where he excelled in football and wrestling. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force and served as a corpsman in Morocco. He then settled in South Plainfield, NJ where he founded a lithography business. John was a hockey coach, motorcycle enthusiast and avid wreck diver later becoming a yachtsman and starting a new business in St. Maarten.
Eventually, he and his wife settled in Delaware to be near their grandchildren. John is survived by his cherished wife, Karen Keizer; mother Alice Keizer; brother Kevin Keizer and wife Bernice, sister Maureen Keizer Venditto and husband Dom, sister-in-law Ramona Hornsey and husband Jim; son Jon Keizer, daughter Kelli Spadavecchia and husband Nick, and his grandchildren, Nicky, Ally, and Johnny. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother Harold Keizer and mother-in-law Kathryn Schoenfeld.
John made many dear friends through his businesses and travels. He enjoyed playing cribbage, hearts, and listening to Jimmy Buffett. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to . A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on a future date.
Published in Courier News from May 18 to May 20, 2020