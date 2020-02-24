|
John J. Kuntz
Metuchen - John J. Kuntz 99, of Metuchen, entered into eternal rest February 23, 2020 at Brighton Gardens in Edison. He was born in Beaver Meadows, PA, and has resided in Metuchen for the past 70 years.
After graduating of Hazlet Township High School Hazleton, PA, he enlisted in the Marines where he earned a Bronze Star. He spent 4 years faithfully serving his country in the Pacific, including Iwo Jima, Marshall Islands, Mariana Islands, Saipan, and Tinian.
Upon returning home John worked at Costa Ice Cream in Woodbridge as a Driver Salesman for 30 years, and then worked for the Metuchen Board of Education for 16 years.
John was a communicant of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic church in Fords and Edison. He was president of the Holy Name Society for 12 years and belonged to the Adoration to the Blessed Mother group for over 40 years.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #65 in Metuchen and a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus at the St. Francis Council #3272.
John was predeceased by his wife Margaret B. Kuntz in 2015, and his siblings Ann, Mary, George, Nick, Joe, Michael, and Eddie. He is survived by his children John Michael Kuntz and his wife Kathleen of Sparta, and Mary Ellen Jenkins and her husband William of Neptune, his sister Eleanor Kuntz of Plymouth Meeting PA., several nieces and nephews and caring neighbors and friends considered as family.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords followed by an 11 am Liturgy at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perth Amboy. Entombment will be in Good Shepherd Mausoleum at St. Gertrude Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Panahida service is at 6:30 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020