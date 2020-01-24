|
|
John J. Nadrotowicz
Piscataway - John J. Nadrotowicz, 85, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville.
Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Mr. Nadrotowicz had been a resident of Piscataway since 1956.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, John worked for General Motors at the former Linden plant for over 50 years prior to his retirement in 2007. John loved spending time surrounded by his family and good food. He spent countless nights at softball games and dance recitals where he took such pride and joy in his beloved granddaughters. He continued to be a loving presence to his seven great grandchildren.
Predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years Nancy, as well as 11 siblings, John is survived by his daughter, Maria Walter of Piscataway; son, John Nadrotowicz of Millstone; brother, Jerry Nava of San Diego, CA.; grandchildren; Joy Walter and her husband Kristofer, Laura Prosdocimo and her husband Jeff, Lacey Weber and her husband Dan, and Morgan Glover and her husband Diego; great grandchildren, Jakob, Mia, Anthony, Alek, Ava, Lea, and Benjamin as well as his dear friend Lucille Villano. Also surviving are several extended relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:30am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by a 10:30am funeral mass at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January, 26, 2020 from 3-7pm in the funeral home.
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020