John J. O'Brien
Somerset - John J. O'Brien, 103, passed away on Sunday, December 1st, at Regency Heritage Care Center in Somerset, NJ.
Mr. O'Brien was born November 05, 1916 in East Newark, NJ to the late Charles and Lila (Nolan) O'Brien. He was a lifelong resident of Somerset, NJ.
John was a steamfitter for Local 475 in Newark, where he worked for many years. He was a member of Lodge 294 in North Brunswick and was a 32 Degree Mason at the lodge. John loved woodworking and take apart electronics, just to attempt putting them back together. Above all he cherished spending time with his family.
Mr. O'Brien was preceded in death by his wife in 1993, Julia O'Brien; his son, William O'Brien and his brother, Charles O'Brian Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Helen O' Brien; his daughter in law, Nancy O'Brien; his grandchildren, Teresa, Christine, John, Scott and Kyle; his great grandchildren, Amber, Abrionna, Paige, Morgan and William
Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset on Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019