John J. Paralusz
North Brunswick - John J. Paralusz, a longtime resident of North Brunswick, NJ, passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020 after a brief illness.
John, a loving husband and father, graduated from Rutgers College in 1953 after which he was a first lieutenant serving in the United States Air Force stationed in Dover, Delaware, honorably discharged in 1961. During his career he worked at Union Carbide, Revlon, and Midlantic National Bank/PNC Bank from which he retired as Assistant Vice President of Branch Automation in 1993. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
John is predeceased by his loving wife Concetta and his daughter Jacqueline High. He will be deeply missed by his surviving daughter Susan Paralusz, his niece Patricia Corson, nephew Edward Kozarski and his wife Karen, his son-in-law Jonathan High, along with nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.
Final disposition is private under the direction of the Bronson and Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown, NJ. www.bronsonandguthleinfh.com