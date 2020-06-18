John J. Poltorak
Easton, PA - John J. Poltorak Jr. passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Anderson Hospital, Easton Pennsylvania after a short illness. John's devoted daughter Barbara was by his side. He was 90 years old.
John was a longtime resident of Middlesex New Jersey before moving to Easton PA where he lived with his daughter. He attended Bound Brook High School and upon graduation enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. John served with honor and distinction during the Chosin Reservoir campaign, and completed his military service with an Honorable Discharge. His time in the Marines transformed an 18 year old boy into a man of integrity who became a role model for his children. John and Kate both achieved the rank of Sergeant in the Marines where they met, fell in love, and married.
John and Kate moved to New Jersey where John worked for a short time at Mack Trucks in Plainfield before he joined the U.S. Postal Service where he worked for 28 years as a mail carrier in his hometown of Middlesex. John was loved and admired by the people on his route for his friendliness and strong work ethic.
John always worked a second job to support his family while Kate was a stay at home Mother. He worked at night as a cashier and later a Manager for Cub Liquors in Middlesex where his warm, friendly personality endeared him to his loyal customers. He retired from Cub Liquors after 25 years at the age of 80.
John always found time to spend Sundays with his family, especially to watch his sons play sports. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and working on the family car.
Predeceased by his parents, John J. Sr. and Anna (Mraz) Poltorak; his wife of 48 years Virginia "Kate" (Eaton) Poltorak, and his son Jeffrey J. Poltorak.
Surviving are his eldest son Gary E. Poltorak and his wife, Irene; daughter Barbara P. Myers and husband Gordon; sister Marie Poltorak Stilo; brother Robert Poltorak; grandchildren John C. Poltorak and MerCelia Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
The date for interment of John's cremains along with his wife Kate will be decided at a later time. Contributions in John's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.