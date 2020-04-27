|
|
John J. Verducci Jr.
Forked River - John J. Verducci Jr. passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 88.
Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, son of the late John and Rose Verducci, he had resided in Forked River, NJ for 48 years but was currently residing at the NJ Home for Veterans at Menlo Park, NJ. John served in the US Army during the Korean War and retired from the US Postal Service, Fords, NJ.
He was preceded in death by his sister Rosemarie Papa (Joseph) Edison, NJ and his loving wife of 23 years, Patricia with whom he had two daughters, Evelyn (Rob) Forked River, NJ and Tricia (Cliff) Lanoka Harbor, NJ.
He is also survived by his first wife, Bernadette, with whom he had three children, Lisa, Edison, NJ; Dan (Paula) Robbinsville, NJ and Jamie (Scott) Dublin, PA; and his 3rd wife, Dorothy, Red Bank, NJ.
He loved his children and grandchildren and cheering them on with whatever they were pursuing. His Italian heritage was immensely important to him and one of the first things he would ask someone was if they were Italian. He would listen to Frank Sinatra on his way to the Freehold Raceway. He owned a few trotters over the years and enjoyed some trips to the winner's circle. He was a charismatic, fun loving person who loved telling stories about his childhood family trips to Kingston NY and his years as the Most Holy Rosary CYO basketball coach. His David & Goliath win over Shull School was a favorite story. In general, he loved to talk. Touching his hair was definitely off limits. He loved watching his favorite sports teams, the NY Mets, and any NFL team that had an Italian quarterback.
He is the devoted "Nonno" to Alex, Shane, Kelsey, Sydney, Anthony, Danielle, Zachary, Cliffy (aka CJ), Kira, Derek (aka Giancarlo) and Ryleigh.
Services will be private and under the direction of Costello-Runyon Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the NJ Veterans Home at Menlo Park. Instructions to donate can be found at https://www.nj.gov/military/veterans/memorial-homes/menlo-park/
A memorial mass will be held sometime in the future at St. Helena Church Edison NJ
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020