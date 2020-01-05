|
John J. Wawrzynski Sr.
Carteret - John J. Wawrzynski Sr. 87, of Carteret, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Carteret and was a life-long resident. He served in the Air Force, during the Korean War, following sometime in the Navy Reserves. He was employed at GATX, in Carteret, from where he retired after 39 years. John was a devoted parishioner of Holy Family Church. He was an officer in the Holy Name Society, and he served as an Usher and Counter for over 60 years. John was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Carey Council 1280, the Post 2314 and local seniors groups.
He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Genevieve Wawrzynski; brothers, Anthony, Edward and Walter; and sisters, Mary and Jean. John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Florence; his sons, John Jr., and Joseph and his wife, Dorcie; his grandchildren, Joseph II and Kristin; and his sister, Alfreda.
The Funeral will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 starting at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM at Holy Family Church on Emerson St. in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, from 3 PM to 7 PM. The family requests that everyone go home and wash and polish their cars in John's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020