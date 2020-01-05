Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Emerson St.
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wawrzynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Wawrzynski Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Wawrzynski Sr. Obituary
John J. Wawrzynski Sr.

Carteret - John J. Wawrzynski Sr. 87, of Carteret, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Carteret and was a life-long resident. He served in the Air Force, during the Korean War, following sometime in the Navy Reserves. He was employed at GATX, in Carteret, from where he retired after 39 years. John was a devoted parishioner of Holy Family Church. He was an officer in the Holy Name Society, and he served as an Usher and Counter for over 60 years. John was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Carey Council 1280, the Post 2314 and local seniors groups.

He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Genevieve Wawrzynski; brothers, Anthony, Edward and Walter; and sisters, Mary and Jean. John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Florence; his sons, John Jr., and Joseph and his wife, Dorcie; his grandchildren, Joseph II and Kristin; and his sister, Alfreda.

The Funeral will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 starting at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM at Holy Family Church on Emerson St. in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, from 3 PM to 7 PM. The family requests that everyone go home and wash and polish their cars in John's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -