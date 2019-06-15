|
John J. "Jack" Witt
Manville - John J. "Jack" Witt, 87 passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center In Somerville, NJ. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ the son of the late Edward and Emma Witt. Mr. Witt was a resident of Manville, NJ for the past 46 years. Prior to that he lived in Edison, NJ. He served his Country Honorably in the United States Navy on the USS Pochard during the Korean War. Mr. Witt worked for the Hillsborough Board of Education in Hillsborough, NJ before retiring. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Witt was a member of the Thomas J. Kavanaugh V.F.W. Post #2290 in Manville, NJ and the American Legion Post #304 in Manville, NJ. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. Mr. Witt was predeceased by his wife Loretta D. Witt in 2017, by his four brothers James Witt, Wilfred Witt, Robert Witt and George Witt and by four sisters Edith Raymar, Marie Olsen, Anne Lyons and Rosemary Ely. He is survived by his four daughters, Melissa Crofcheck and her husband Gary of Manville, NJ. Kathleen Esquibel and her husband Adolfo of Chandler, Arizona, Jill Witt and her husband Joe Yadvish of Raritan, NJ and Eileen Silva and her husband Anthony of Bridgewater, NJ and by his three sons, Kevin Witt of Manville, NJ, Eric Witt of Middlesex, NJ and John Witt of Manville, NJ. He is also survived by his six grandchildren Valerie, Neil, Christina, Timothy, Theodore and Henry and by two great-grandchildren Carleigh and Elliana. The viewing will be on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks, Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 8:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or .
Published in Home News Tribune & Courier News on June 15, 2019