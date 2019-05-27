|
|
John Jocquim Mattos
Spotswood - John Jocquim Mattos, 67, passed away on Thursday, May 23rd in New Brunswick.
Born in Perth Amboy, he resided in Spotswood, where he had worked as a Quality Control Lab Supervisor at SWM - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
John is survived by his son Ryan Mattos, his daughter-in-law Stephanie Mattos, his siblings Peter Mattos, Patricia Westrol, Elaine Swoboda and Linda Boyce, and his former spouse, Deborah Mattos.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 29th from 5:00-9:00pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A funeral service will take place Thursday, May 30th, at 10:30am at the funeral home, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Jamesburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John's memory to the at https://donate3.cancer.org and/or the at https://www2.heart.org
Published in Home News Tribune on May 27, 2019