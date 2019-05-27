Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
John Jocquim Mattos Obituary
John Jocquim Mattos

Spotswood - John Jocquim Mattos, 67, passed away on Thursday, May 23rd in New Brunswick.

Born in Perth Amboy, he resided in Spotswood, where he had worked as a Quality Control Lab Supervisor at SWM - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

John is survived by his son Ryan Mattos, his daughter-in-law Stephanie Mattos, his siblings Peter Mattos, Patricia Westrol, Elaine Swoboda and Linda Boyce, and his former spouse, Deborah Mattos.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 29th from 5:00-9:00pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

A funeral service will take place Thursday, May 30th, at 10:30am at the funeral home, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Jamesburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John's memory to the at https://donate3.cancer.org and/or the at https://www2.heart.org
Published in Home News Tribune on May 27, 2019
