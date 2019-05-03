Resources
Snoqualmie, WA - John Joseph Convery, 71, formerly of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, died peacefully at his home in Snoqualmie, Washington on March 5, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gail, daughter, Diane Radocha of Austin, Texas, son, Timothy Convery, and daughter, Cara Van Sant of Snoqualmie, Washington and their loving spouses. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren for whom he was affectionally known as "Pop Pop."

John was predeceased by his father and mother, Superior Court Judge, Samuel V. Convery and Katheryn Convery and by his sister, Katheryn Convery Orlando, a teacher in the Perth Amboy School System for many years. John is survived by three brothers, Attorneys Samuel V. Convery, Jr., Clark W. Convery, and retired Superior Court Judge James B. Convery.

John graduated from The Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey in 1967 and Long Island University - C.W. Post in 1971. Over the years, John was employed in the computer industry with IBM, BASF, Compaq and Hewlett Packard.

John was known for his big smile, joyous personality and kind and generous heart. He lit up every room he entered, loved his family deeply and always put them first. He has left an imprint on the hearts of everyone that knew him. He will be truly missed.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 3, 2019
