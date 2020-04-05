|
John Joseph Grabowski
Parlin - John Joseph Grabowski, age 93, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Born and raised in Jersey City, John moved to Sayreville 65 years ago where he has lived ever since. At 16 years old, with blessings from his mother, John ran away to join the Merchant Marines and later proudly served with the US Army in Germany and the Philippines during World War II. Before his retirement, John worked as a lather with the Wood, Wire, and Metal Lathing Industry and a carpenter for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters in Milltown. After he retired in 1990, John loved fishing, travelling on cruises, and creating stained glass. However, there was nothing he loved more than being with his dear wife Adela. Sadly, John will be missed by many family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
John is predeceased by his wife of over 72 years, Adela Grabowski, and his parents Joseph and Mary Grabowski. Surviving are his daughter Ann Grabowski, his sister-in-law Anna Hopper, and many dear friends.
Funeral services are private following federal regulations for COVID-19 under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin. Please note that there will be a future memorial service planned once regulations have been lifted. Please check our website for details concerning the memorial. Letters of condolence to the family and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020