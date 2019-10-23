|
|
John Joseph O'Kane
East Brunswick - John Joseph O'Kane, a beloved friend of many, is being mourned after his passing. John lived his life authentically and with joy each day of his eighty-six years until his return to the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Known and respected for his quick wit and lively sense of humor, unfailing optimism and complete love and dedication to family, John will undoubtedly be remembered for his unwavering living of his Catholic faith. His devotion to the Holy Eucharist through daily Mass and regular Holy Hours of Adoration were central to his life. This strengthened him to serve others in charitable works as a member of the Knights of Columbus, to drive patients to doctor appointments through his role in the Interfaith Network of Care, to promote respect for all human life through consistent participation in the annual Life Chain and March for Life, and to feed the hungry and help those in need in his work with the St. Vincent DePaul Society and Meals on Wheels.
Among his many accomplishments, John also served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class during the Korean War for which he received numerous medals and commendations.
Throughout his long career beginning at Bell Telephone and Bell Laboratories in Philadelphia, PA, and continuing at Bellcore in Piscataway, NJ, John was integral in many of the mission-critical technological advancements that revolutionized the industry and for which he was named "Distinguished Member of Technical Staff".
John was predeceased by his father, Thomas Vincent O'Kane, and mother, Margaret Mary (Huggard), from whom he first learned the value and importance of faith and family; his brother, Thomas Aquinas O'Kane and his wife, Patricia, and brother-in-law, Jack Prendergast.
Surviving are his cherished wife of 52 years, Barbara Ann (Borgetti); his five children of whom he was extremely proud, Sr. Barbara O'Kane, MPF, Fr. John Joseph O'Kane, Thomas Vincent O'Kane and his wife, Lenette (Bergeron), Margaret Mary O'Kane, and Kathleen (O'Kane) Grennan and her husband, Joseph; his loved siblings, William O'Kane and his wife, Eleanor, and Margaret (O'Kane) Prendergast; and his four grandchildren, Kayleigh, Erin, MaryKate, and John William, who brought him endless joy.
Truly proud of his Irish heritage, John shared his joy with others by singing Irish songs, and sharing jokes and stories, always with a twinkle in his eye.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 8:45 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 9:30 am Mass at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, October 25th, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the funeral home. There will be a 3:00 pm prayer of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and a 7:00 pm prayer of the Rosary. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019