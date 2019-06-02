|
|
John Joseph Sarik, Jr.
Linden - John Joseph Sarik Jr, 83, formally of Linden died on April 2, 2019 in Titusville, FL with his loving family by his side.
John was born on July 8, 1935 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Marguerite Coupland and John Sarik Sr.
John graduated from Carteret High School in 1954 and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1956.
John retired from Merck & Company, where he worked as an Instrument Mechanic in 1997. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and shenanigans. He had lots of friends and always a kind word for all. He is survived by his wife Lynn McDermott Sarik, three children, Kim Sarik (Bob Virgadamo), John J. Sarik III (Michele) and Jeffrey Sarik. His granddaughters, Meghan Sandonato (Jason), Kalli Sarik and Kristen Sarik. John is also
survived by sisters Helen McAndrew (Brian) and Esther Oakes along with many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly.
A Celebration of Life to honor John will be
held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Pettit Davis Funeral Home in Rahway from 1-4pm. To share your memories of John please visit www.pettitdavisfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations in John's name can be made to The Hospice of St Francis 1240 Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019