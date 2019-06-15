Services
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Hillside Cemetery
Scotch Plains, NJ
View Map
Plainfield - John K. Jackson, 78, departed this life Wed. June 12, 2019 in Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Plainfield to the late Lazarus and Rebecca Gilliam Jackson, he was a lifelong resident and 1960 graduate of Plainfield High School. He furthered his education by attending Tuskegee Institute and received his bachelor's degree in Sociology from Jersey City State College. He formerly worked as a Social Worker with the Dept. of Social Services Welfare Division in Plainfield.

Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Jessie Booker, Lawrence, Junius, Howard, Franklin Delano (FD) Roosevelt Jackson and Paul Jackson. Surviving is his daughter Kirstin Riddick; two brothers James (Jean) and Henry Jackson and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service is Mon. 6/17/19 at 11am in Brown's Funeral Home, 122 Plainfield Ave., Plainfield followed by the burial of ashes in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.

www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News on June 15, 2019
