John Kehayas
New Brunswick - John Kehayas died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 86.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Themistokles and Helen (Spensas) Kehayas, he was a lifelong New Brunswick resident. He worked in the pharmacy department of Robert Wood Johnson University for over 25 years before retiring in 1998.
Mr. Kehayas was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway.
Surviving are his brother Nicholas Kehayas of New Brunswick; nieces Elaine and her husband Paul of Virginia and Irene and her husband George of North Brunswick; nephew Tim and his wife Jody of Monroe Township; and his grandnieces and grandnephews - Rachel, Alexandra, Nicholas, Petros and Loukas. He also leaves behind cousins and a loving group of friends.
Private services were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 8, 2019