Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kehayas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kehayas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Kehayas Obituary
John Kehayas

New Brunswick - John Kehayas died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 86.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Themistokles and Helen (Spensas) Kehayas, he was a lifelong New Brunswick resident. He worked in the pharmacy department of Robert Wood Johnson University for over 25 years before retiring in 1998.

Mr. Kehayas was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway.

Surviving are his brother Nicholas Kehayas of New Brunswick; nieces Elaine and her husband Paul of Virginia and Irene and her husband George of North Brunswick; nephew Tim and his wife Jody of Monroe Township; and his grandnieces and grandnephews - Rachel, Alexandra, Nicholas, Petros and Loukas. He also leaves behind cousins and a loving group of friends.

Private services were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now