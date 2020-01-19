|
|
John Keleman
John Keleman, 95 (known as Kelly) passed away on January 8, 2020, in North Fort Myers, FL. Born on April 9, 1924, to Ethel and Michael. John was a long time local resident who served with honor during World War II as a PFC paratrooper and pathfinder, with the 511th Infantry, earning two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his actions in combat in the Pacific Theater. John was a hardworking individual who had a huge heart who never gave up. John retired from Amerchol after which he moved to North Fort Myers, Florida. John was a father of three, grandfather of five and great grandfather of four. He is predeceased by his wife, Rosa M. Keleman of East Brunswick. John is survived by his three children, John Keleman and his wife Mary Anne of E. Brunswick, NJ, Ross Keleman and his wife Deborah of Alva, FL, and Elena Lane and her husband Norman, of Howell, NJ. John will always be remembered by his family and friends as being one of the toughest men to walk this Earth. Rest easy Papa John.
Visitation and Memorial service will be at 9 AM to 11AM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. The burial will follow at 11:30 AM at Van Liew Cemetery, 585 Georges Rd, North Brunswick Township, NJ.
After the morning proceedings, family and friends are invited to gather at the East Brunswick Memorial Post 133, 485 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ.
Flowers and remembrances can be sent to Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, New Jersey. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to unbrokenwarriors.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020