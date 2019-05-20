|
John Klajn
Hillsborough - John Klajn, 72, of Hillsborough entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Germany and emigrated to America with his family when he was four years old and grew up in Perth Amboy.
After completing high school, he served his country proudly during the Vietnam Era from 1966 to 1969 with the U.S. Army 7th Special Forces, Green Berets, and was honorably discharged.
John was employed as a supervisor for Marty's Shoe Co. for many years, and he and his wife Christine were owners of Klain's Travel Agency in Perth Amboy. He was a member of IATA, the International Airline Travel Assoc. and the director of SPATA, the Society of Polish Travel Agents. He also served as the director and president of New Europe Travel Inc., United Poles Federal Credit Union Enterprises, and United Poles in America. John was a loving husband and nurturing father, and an ambitious, courageous, and dedicated man who was admired by his colleagues and friends.
John was previously deceased by his parents, Piotr and Janina Klajn, and his sister Jane Hradecki. He is survived by his beloved wife, Christine(Dzioba) and loving son Mark, dear sister Wanda(John)Mastropietro, and loving nieces Tania(John)Cosmi, Tricia Mastropietro, Terri(Marc)Hall, Isabel Sartisson, and Elizabeth(Lelio)Bianchi, as well as grand nieces and grand nephews and extended family members and friends. John will be missed and forever in the hearts of all who knew him.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main St., South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Tues., May 21, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. A 10am Mass will be offered for John on Wed., at Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy. He will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin. For more information, to give condolences, or send a tribute, please visit KurzawaFH.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Sacred Heart Church in his memory.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 20, 2019