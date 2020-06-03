John Kobryn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Kobryn

Iselin - John Kobryn of Iselin passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 89. John is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Eudokia Kobryn, his brother, Vasil Kobran, and sisters, Mary James and Ann Prillo. John joins his beloved wife Madlyn, who was the love and meaning of his life. John is survived by his daughters, Catherine at home, and Christine Piermattei and her husband Robert of Neptune, along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

John was born and raised in Elizabeth, graduating from Jefferson High School. He attended Rutgers University College of Pharmacy, becoming a licensed and registered Pharmacist in 1954.

John very proudly served in the US Army, was stationed in Newfoundland, and was honorably discharged in 1956.

After working in several pharmacies, John became the Senior Pharmacist at Elizabeth General Hospital until his retirement. He was always interested in pharmacy and continued to read and learn about the field throughout his life.

John and Madlyn married in 1960 and lived in Iselin. He was a parishioner of St. Cecelia's Church for 60 years.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, a private interment will take place at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Heart Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved