John Kobryn
Iselin - John Kobryn of Iselin passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 89. John is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Eudokia Kobryn, his brother, Vasil Kobran, and sisters, Mary James and Ann Prillo. John joins his beloved wife Madlyn, who was the love and meaning of his life. John is survived by his daughters, Catherine at home, and Christine Piermattei and her husband Robert of Neptune, along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.
John was born and raised in Elizabeth, graduating from Jefferson High School. He attended Rutgers University College of Pharmacy, becoming a licensed and registered Pharmacist in 1954.
John very proudly served in the US Army, was stationed in Newfoundland, and was honorably discharged in 1956.
After working in several pharmacies, John became the Senior Pharmacist at Elizabeth General Hospital until his retirement. He was always interested in pharmacy and continued to read and learn about the field throughout his life.
John and Madlyn married in 1960 and lived in Iselin. He was a parishioner of St. Cecelia's Church for 60 years.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, a private interment will take place at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Heart Association.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.