John Kozlowski, 97, of South River, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on December 27, 2019.
This devastating loss is felt by all who were privileged to know him, but especially his son John, his grandchildren Johnny and Kimberley, who are both Navy Officers and all of his wonderful friends and relatives.
John was born in New Brunswick in 1922 and has been a lifelong resident of South River. John was an Army Medic in WWII under General Patton. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church in South River. John was employed at Hercules in Parlin, NJ for over 40 years.
John was predeceased by his parents, John and Sophie Kozlowski, his wife Helen, Sister Charolette "Kitty" and Brothers Stanley and Vince.
John was recently honored on October 26, 2019, at South River HS 100 year Anniversary Alumni game as the oldest living South River player from the 1940 team. He was a loyal Rams fan for is entire life.
A Memorial Mass will be announced at a future date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020