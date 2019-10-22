|
|
John "Jack" Krapf
Carteret - John "Jack" Krapf, 74, of Carteret died Monday, October 21, 2019 at JFK Haven Hospice in Edison. Born in Hudson, NY, he was raised in Brooklyn and lived in Carteret for the past 47 years. He was employed as a bus aide by Villani Bus Co. in Carteret for many years. Jack was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and earned a Distinguished Service Award. He was a member of the American Legion Post #263 and the Post #2314 both in Carteret and was a member of the Teamsters Local 707. Jack was a volunteer for over 50 years with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 88; he was a past president of the PAL; was a Little League Coach for many years and was the recipient of the Mayor's Outstanding Volunteer Award in Carteret.
He is predeceased by his parents George and Betty Krapf and his sisters, Linda Krapf and Cindy Coon.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Amy Krapf; his devoted children, Jack Krapf and his wife, Karen; and Michele Krapf-Beltrone; and his cherished grandchildren, Jack Daniel, Jesica, Michael, Rebecca and Robert. Also survived by his sisters Susan Kelly and her husband, Paul "Skip" Kelly and MaryAnn Krapf; his mother-in-law, Viola Mayer and her husband, Gene; as well as many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Funeral services will take place on Friday at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We will meet at 9:30 AM at the funeral home and Pastor Christine Bridge will hold a service at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, 926 County Rte. 517, Glenwood, NJ 07418 (in Sussex County). Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Home in Menlo Park. The family would like to invite all guests to the American Legion in Carteret between 4 and 7 on Thursday for a repast.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019