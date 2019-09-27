|
John L. Fritz
Highland Park - John L. Fritz, 81, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in New Brunswick, he lived in Highland Park most of his life before moving to Brielle in 2018. He worked for the United States Postal Service, Edison for 40 years retiring as a manager in 2000. John served on the Highland Park Recreation Commission and was very active in many of the borough's sports programs. He coached baseball, basketball and was a founding member of the Highland Park Huddle Club. In the 1980's he was instrumental in reviving the Highland Park Pop Warner football program. John's greatest joy was watching his grandchildren play sports. He was the best coach and their #1 fan. He was a communicant of St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Church, Edison where he had served as a lecture for 28 years. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Valerie (Policastro) Fritz; a daughter, Jerri Aversa and her husband, Jeffrey of Manasquan; a son, Thomas Fritz and his wife, Kassy of North Andover, MA; 3 sisters, Theresa Downey of Manchester, Marylou Guglielmo of Manchester, and Catherine Lombardo and her husband, Angie of Highland Park; 4 grandchildren which were his pride and joy, Joseph and Carly Rose Aversa and John and Caroline Fritz; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Monday at St Mary of Mt. Virgin Church, New Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick. Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Sunday at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Church, 15 Fox Road, Edison. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Brooks School, 1160 Great Pond Road, North Andover, MA 01845 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 550 Mickle Boulevard, Camden, NJ 08103. Arrangements are under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019