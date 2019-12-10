|
John L. Grof
Bernardsville - Mr. John L. Grof, 86, of Bernardsville, NJ passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. John was a lifelong resident of Bernardsville, NJ. He was part of the Bernardsville Lyons Club and was Head Custodian at Bernards Board of Education.
John served in the Hungarian Army for 2 years as a tank driver. He was in the Army during the Nazi Regime and was a Block Leader in the Hungarian Revolution in 1956 and was also a Freedom Fighter.
John was an amazing swimmer and swam the Danube River all the way to Austria when the Russians invaded in 1957, and took a boat to the USA.
John is predeceased by his wife Victoria Latino in 2006. He is also predeceased by his son Patrick Forsythe in 2004. John is survived by his 2 sons Edward Forsythe of Radcliff, KY, and Mark J. Grof, Sr. and wife Denise of Orlando, FL. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren Mark Jr., Brian, Mary Lou, and Ronald. He has 6 great-grandchildren Mark John III, Alexander Patrick, Brina Marie, Ian, Lexi, and Madison. John also leaves behind his brother in law Albert Latino, his nephew and best friend Anthony "Chick" Dello Russo. He was also a Godfather to Elizabeth Dello Russo, Jennifer Dello Russo O'Conner, and Katie O'Conner.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home, 101 S. Finley Ave, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, 10:00am at Sacred Heart Chapel, 47 Bernards Ave, Bernardsville, NJ 07924. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019