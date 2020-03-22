|
|
John Lynam
Carteret - John J. Lynam, 68 of Carteret passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.
Born in Jersey City, John was a lifelong resident of Carteret and was a member of Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family R.C. Church in Carteret. John was a salesman in the food industry for many years before becoming a proud substitute teacher within the Perth Amboy Public School System. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and dedicated baseball and softball umpire and football official within the NJSIAA organization as well as NJSFU and NJFOA. He was inducted into the NJSCA Hall of Fame in 2014. He was honored to mentor many umpires within a community he considered to be his second family; holding several offices in that organization. Additionally, John was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was undoubtedly a sports fan, always cheering for UNC and Seton Hall Basketball, Yankees Baseball, Rangers Hockey, and Giants Football.
John was predeceased by his father Jack Lynam. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Barbara (Kilar) Lynam; his devoted children, Christopher and Jennifer Lynam and her boyfriend Ken Cleary; mother, Rosemarie (Paladino) Lynam; siblings, Michael Lynam and his wife Michaelene, Susan Beers and her husband Duane. Also surviving is his aunt, Joanne Williams, his nieces, Danielle and Allie Beers; nephew, Charles Lynam; mother in law, Mary Kilar and brother in law, Michael Kilar and his wife Margie. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Interment will be held at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020