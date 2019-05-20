Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Spotswood, NJ
John M. Eger

John M. Eger Obituary
John M. Eger

Spotswood - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for John M. Eger, 57, will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 12:00 PM from Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood.

John was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and raised in Ambler, PA and New Providence, NJ before moving to Spotswood in 2017. Prior to his death, he worked at Acme Supermarkets for 38 years, most recently in their Milltown store. John was a supportive and generous friend and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Ruth Eger; he is survived by his brother Bryan Eger of Ontario, Canada and; 4 cousins.

Cremation was private. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.sptswoodfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 20, 2019
