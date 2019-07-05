Services
Strunk Funeral Home Inc.
2101 Northampton Street
Easton, PA 18042-3141
(610) 258-7211
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home Inc.
2101 Northampton Street
Easton, PA 18042-3141
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Strunk Funeral Home Inc.
2101 Northampton Street
Easton, PA 18042-3141
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Strunk Funeral Home Inc.
2101 Northampton Street
Easton, PA 18042-3141
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jane's Catholic Church
4049 Hartley Avenue
Easton, NJ
John M. Konrad Obituary
John M. Konrad

- - John M. Konrad, 90, formerly of Middlesex, NJ, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

John graduated from Bound Brook High School Class of 194 and served with the US Army during the Korean War.

John retired in 1995 from Union Carbide Plastics Corporation.

He was a former member of Traveling Seniors, North Plainfield and VFW Post 6988, Middlesex.

Surviving are a son, Michael Konrad and his wife Sandie; daughters, Dineen Zimmer and her husband George and Cheryl Szubiak and her husband Michael; four grandchildren, and a nephew, Martin Konrad and his wife Joan. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly A. (Bednar) Konrad, a brother, Louis Konrad and a sister, Elsie McLean.

Services will be held at 10am Monday from the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Northampton Street, Easton, PA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in St. Jane's Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Easton. Call Sunday 2-4pm and Monday 9-10am in the funeral home. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or Susan G. Komen, 150 Adams Street, Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Courier News on July 5, 2019
