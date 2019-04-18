Services
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
324 Monroe Ave.
Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
324 Monroe Ave.
Plainfield, NJ
View Map
John M. McLaurin Sr. Obituary
John M. McLaurin, Sr.

Piscataway - John M. McLaurin, Sr., 78, departed this life Sun. April 14, 2019 in St. Michael's Hospital, Newark. Born in Maxton, NC, he lived in Piscataway over 50 years .He was employed with American Cyanamid Co. in Bound Brook for 30 years retiring in 1999. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Stone Square Lodge #38 F. & AM Prince Hall Affiliate both in Plainfield. John served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Annie R. McLaurin; one son John M. McLaurin, Jr. (Patressa); one daughter Kimberly Graham (Toney) four grandchildren; two brothers Wilbert T. (Mary) and Charles McLaurin (Jean); two sisters Patricia Jacobs and Margie Harrington. Also surviving are a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing Sat. 12-2pm in Brown's Funeral Home, 122 Plainfield Ave., Plainfield with a ritualistic service by Stone Square Lodge #38 and Mon. 9-11am in Calvary Baptist Church 324 Monroe Ave., Plainfield with the funeral to follow at 11am. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 18, 2019
