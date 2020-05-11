Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
John Taylor
John M "Jack" Taylor

Bristol,PA - John M "Jack" Taylor 74, of Bristol, PA died peacefully at home with his wife by his side on May 6, 2020.

Born in Bayonne, NJ to the late Roy Taylor and Jeanne (Drozd) Taylor, he was raised in Edison, NJ.

Jack graduated from St. Peter's High in New Brunswick, NJ and Edinboro University in Edinboro, PA.

He started as a Spanish teacher and football coach in Hammonton, NJ before becoming a computer system trainer. He later moved on to customer service management and had a long and varied career with various companies and industries. He retired at the age of 65.

He enjoyed many sports. Jack was an avid golfer and car enthusiast. He built his own car that he called an Austin Healey on steroids. He enjoyed taking it to car shows and winning many trophies.

He moved from NJ to Newtown, PA in 1985. In 2019 he moved to a condo in Bristol, PA.

Jack is survived by his wife of almost 43 years, Karen (Haszko) and his sister Lynn Ruggiero.

He was a devoted uncle to Gina Denning (Richard). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews as well as extended family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations in Jack's name be made to the American Liver Foundation.
Published in Courier News from May 11 to May 12, 2020
