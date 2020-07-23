John Mark Jeffrey
John Mark Jeffrey, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Martinsville. John was born in Charleroi, PA to the late Robert Kermit and Betty Jeffrey. After graduating from the University of Pittsburg, John went on to a 35 year career with Chubb Insurance Group as Vice President retiring in 2012. Throughout his career, John resided in many cities throughout the country with the past 25 plus years spent both in Martinsville and Little Torch Key, FL. John was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Big Pine Key, FL # 1585 and the Moose Legion Gulfstream #189. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In his spare time, John enjoyed traveling, reading, saltwater fishing, spending time on his boat "Current Toy II" with his wife, and spending time with his friends and family.
John is survived by his loving wife of over 19 years, Alexis Jeffrey; sister, Paige Patla ; nieces and nephews, Erin, James, and Jessica Patla, and James Irwin and a great-niece and nephew; mother-in-law, Mary Irwin; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Jeanne Irwin.
Visiting hours will be from 2-6 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ. Private cremation will be held at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mooseheart Child City & School by visiting www.mooseheart.org
; Martinsville Rescue Squad; or a charity of ones choice.