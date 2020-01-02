|
|
John McGann
Milltown - John McGann, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in County Sligo, Ireland, he grew up in Highland Park, and lived in North Brunswick, before moving to Milltown. He worked at Bell Medical before retiring,
John is survived by his wife, Barbara (Wilfong) McGann, his daughters Kristin Cavuto and Erica Kensinger, and four grandchildren, and his brother Pat McGann
Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 6th, 10:00 am, at St. James the Less Church, 36 Lincoln Avenue, Jamesburg. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick. Contributions may be made to the , www.alz.com You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" for the family at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020