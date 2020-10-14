1/
John Medvetz Jr.
John Medvetz Jr.

Parlin - John Medvetz Jr. 84, of Parlin, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at home. He was born in Carteret and lived in Parlin for 54 years. He was a Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4699 Sayreville and the Sayreville American Legion Lenape Post 211. John loved fishing, crabbing and gardening.

He is predeceased by his parents, Margaret and John Medvetz; and his loving wife, Alexandra "Sandra"; and his brothers, Frankie, Dennis and Joey. John is survived by his children, John of Sayreville, Beverly of Sayreville, Mark of South Carolina and Christine of Montana; granddaughters, Brittany, Samantha and Marissa; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Private Cremation will follow. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 6 PM to 9 PM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
