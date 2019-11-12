|
|
John Mikosz
Somerset - Mr. John Mikosz passed away on Sunday evening the 10th of November at his home in Somerset.
He was 75 years old.
Mr. Mikosz was born in London England and came to the united State at age two. He lived in Kearney as a child prior to moving to Edison. He attended Edison High School then enlisted in the United States Navy. He served our country faithfully overseas during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Mikosz was employed as a Mechanic for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority before retiring. He also owned Laser and Effects Trophy and Awards shop in Bound Brook.
He was an avid outdoorsman and a skilled bow and rifle hunter. He was a former NJ state Fish and Wildlife Game Warden. Mr. Mikosz was involved for many years with the Franklin Township Soccer Club and a former member of Somerset Volunteer Fire Department.
Mr. Mikosz was pre deceased by his son Joseph Mikosz and a sister Cindy Mikosz.
He is survived by his wife of 35 Years Wendy Mikosz of Somerset and his sons John A. Mikosz and his wife Marie of NC, Andrew Mikosz and his wife Jennifer of Hamilton and Ian Mikosz and his wife Patrycja of Poland. He is also survived by his sisters Anita Loffa and her husband Michael of Edison and Elizabeth Mathews and her husband Robert of Chesterfield and his 5 grandchildren Eric, Madison, Edward, Jake and Lena.
Visiting will be held from 4-8 PM on Thursday at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset and on Friday from 9-9:30 at the funeral home. A funeral ceremony will begin at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Amwell Road in Somerset. All other services will take place privately.
Contributions in Mr. Mikosz name may be made to The Franklin Township Animal Shelter 475 DeMott Lane Somerset NJ 08873.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019