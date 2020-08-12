John Mozgai Jr.
Edison - John Mozgai Jr., 67, of Edison, passed away Sunday evening, August 9, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving daughters. A 1970 graduate of Edison High School, John began his career with the Edison Police Department in 1979 and retired at the rank of captain in 2011.
John chose a life of service in all regards, giving selflessly to his family, friends, and community. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and traveling throughout this beautiful country.
"His word has always been his bond;
His firm handshake, his signature.
He does right by others
Because he doesn't understand any other way."
John was predeceased by his beloved parents, John and Susie Mozgai. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon and Rachel Mozgai; and a sister, Linda-Sue Larson.
Relatives and close friends are invited to visit on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior WoundedWarriorProject.org