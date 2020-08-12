1/1
John Mozgai Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Mozgai Jr.

Edison - John Mozgai Jr., 67, of Edison, passed away Sunday evening, August 9, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving daughters. A 1970 graduate of Edison High School, John began his career with the Edison Police Department in 1979 and retired at the rank of captain in 2011.

John chose a life of service in all regards, giving selflessly to his family, friends, and community. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and traveling throughout this beautiful country.

"His word has always been his bond;

His firm handshake, his signature.

He does right by others

Because he doesn't understand any other way."

John was predeceased by his beloved parents, John and Susie Mozgai. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon and Rachel Mozgai; and a sister, Linda-Sue Larson.

Relatives and close friends are invited to visit on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior WoundedWarriorProject.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved