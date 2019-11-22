Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church R.C. Church
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
St. James Cemetery
Edison - John M. Mullen, 85, passed away at his home in Edison, NJ on Nov. 16, 2019.

John worked for decades as a cement truck driver for Phillips Concrete Co., until his retirement in 1996, and was a life-long member of Teamsters Local 469. He was also a parishioner at St. James Catholic Church and a member of Council 857 of the Knights of Columbus, both in Woodbridge, NJ.

John is predeceased by his sister Rose Marie Mullen of Hamilton Square, NJ and is survived by his brother James Mullen of Long Beach, California and sister Joan Venezia. of Toms River, NJ. He is also survived by nieces Tiffany Alexander and Stacey Riedel, nephews Mike Mullen and Todd Venezia and by ten beloved great nieces and nephews: Amanda, Anthony, Jackson James, Katrina, Madison, Robert, Samantha, Sophia and Veronica.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 between the hours of 9am and 10am at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. A 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. James Church R.C. Church with interment following at St. James Cemetery.

Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
