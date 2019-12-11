|
|
John N. Gross, Jr.
New Brunswick - John N. Gross, Jr. died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 61.
Born in New Brunswick he lived in North Brunswick before moving to New Brunswick over 10 years ago. He worked with computers before retiring.
He was predeceased by his father John N. Gross, Sr., who died in 1972. Surviving are his mother Dolores (Malinowski) Gross of New Brunswick and his sister JoAnn Sohl of Highland Park.
Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019